Call to Aylesbury joggers to get running and support The Stroke Association

It’s a quick way to feel good and make a difference so don’t miss the chance to do the 5k Resolution Run.

The Stroke Association is encouraging people to sign up for the run which takes place at 11am on Sunday 12, at Watermead.

The event is one of 31 fundraising Resolution Runs taking place across the UK this spring and it provides the perfect motivation to get in shape after Christmas.

Michelle Bowdidge, fundraising manager from the Stroke Association said: “A Resolution Run is exactly that – a resolution for the New Year that counts.

“It’s the ideal event if you want to get more active in 2017, while having fun. Our events are open to all ages and abilities, and participants can run, jog or walk the route.

“We’ll also provide a full training guide to help keep Resolution Runners on track every step of the way.

“By training and taking part in the runs, you’ll be helping to reduce your own risk of stroke while raising awareness and money to support those already affected by the condition.”

At least half of strokes could be prevented if people made simple lifestyle changes, such as keeping blood pressure under control, eating healthily and taking regular exercise.

The money raised through the Resolution Run in Watermead will help the Stroke Association to fund vital research and support people affected by stroke in Aylesbury.

Entry fee is just £15. All runners receive a technical running T-shirt and medal.

For more information about entering or volunteering at the Resolution Run, visit www.stroke.org.uk/resolution, email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.