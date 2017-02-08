Celebrating library anniversary with coffee and cake

Five hundred people visited Buckingham Library’s open day last Saturday, celebrating the first anniversary of the library’s refurbishment, with free coffee and cake laid on.

Library supervisor Sue Duhig said the refurbishment has been welcomed by staff and customers alike, with visitor numbers up by 1,200 and membership up by over 900.

Many other organisations use the library, including the Registrar, National Careers Service, NHS Health Checks and Aylesbury Vale Community Bank and many more.

Pictured from left are library staff Glenys Armstrong, Sue Duhig, Alison Bone and Karen Hills.