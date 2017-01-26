Celebrating one of Stowe’s first pupils

To mark the third anniversary of its Chung Music School, Stowe School holding a special event tomorrow, Friday, in memory of one of Stowe’s first pupils.

Sir Nicholas Winton MBE, who joined Stowe in 1923, was an extraordinary man who saved so the lives of 669 children during the Holocaust.

The event, at 8pm in the Ugland Auditorium, will be a mixture of of music, art and the spoken word in which the current generation of Stoics pay tribute to one of the first.

This event is open to Arts at Stowe members only.

To enquire about membership and to reserve seats, email thearts@stowe.co.uk

For more details, see www.artsatstowe.co.uk