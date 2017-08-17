Celebrations as students in Bicester collect their A-level results

There were cheers – and tears – when students in Bicester collected their A-level results yesterday, Thursday.

Students from The Cooper School and The Bicester School found out how they did in their exams and celebrated with their friends or thought about their futures.

Cooper School students collecting their A-level results. Chelsea Hegarty-Swain, who achieved straight A* grades. PNL-170817-104153001

The Cooper School had its best set of A-level results since opening its post-16 centre in September 2011, with 94 students taking A-levels across 25 different subjects.

Twenty-four per cent achieved A*/A while 48 per cent achieved A* to B, 80 per cent achieved A* to C and 98 per cent achieved A* to E.

Of note were the outstanding academic achievement of Bethan Humphreys and Chelsea Hegarty-Swain, who both achieved straight A* grades.

Mark Doorley, director of Post 16 studies said: “The many changes to A-levels and GCSEs over the last couple of years have posed big challenges to staff and students alike but we have risen to those challenges and with these excellent results many of our students will now get into their first choice university places or leave us to begin jobs, apprenticeships and gap years with great qualifications to support them in their future careers.”

Cooper School students collecting their A-level results. Ashley Bowen and Mia Fanklin. PNL-170817-104142001

At The Bicester School 95 per cent of A-level students gaining two or more A-levels in their chosen subjects.

A small number of students took level three vocational equivalents and when these are combined with the A-level results, 96 per cent of all students at The Bicester School achieved two or more level three advanced qualifications.

Students continuing their studies at university include Megan Butcher (politics and sociology at Bristol University), Connor Wilce (financial maths at Loughborough University), Joe Greener (economics and maths at Southampton University), Millie Salt (sociology at Leicester University) and Kallam Tingey (media at Oxford Brookes).

Connor Wilce received three As and one B. He said: “I am delighted with my results and thanks to all my teachers who helped me to achieve them. I am now looking forward to starting my degree course.”

Megan Butcher who achieved two As and one B at A-level and is heading on to Bristol University, said she was overwhelmed at getting her first choice university.

Tony Rushworth, headteacher at The Bicester School, said: “I’m incredibly proud of all of the students – the hard work and determination they have shown throughout the year has resulted in a fantastic set of grades.”

A-level exams have been toughened this year and AS-levels no longer count as part of the final grades.