Chance to learn football from an expert

Former Premier League footballer Jack Collison is bringing his fooball school to Deanshanger this February half term.

Jack, who retired from the game last year at the age of 27 due to ongoing knee injuries, played for Wales, West Ham, Bournemouth, Wigan and Peterborough.

He has played alongside Gareth Bale for Wales, and played against the likes of Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

He is currently Under 18 manager at Peterborough United.

Jack started his soccer school in Bedfordshire two years ago and has been expanding it ever since, including holiday camps, after-school clubs and birthdays.

The Deanshanger soccer school is taking place at Elizabeth Woodville School, where there is a full-size 3G pitch and sports hall.

As well as playing football, youngsters will have the chance to ask Jack questions about his career and win prizes such as signed shirts, balls and Premier League match day tickets.

Jack Collison said: “We are really excited to be launching our successful Soccer School and expanding into the Northants/Bucks area.

“On a personal level, it is fantastic to be able to provide high-quality and very professionally run camps to as many children as possible and keeping the kids active during their half term.

“We not only look for the children to have fun playing the beautiful game but also build confidence and come away from a Jack Collison Soccer School with some memories that last a lifetime.”

The course, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, February 13 to 15, costs £49.50 for all three days or £17.50 per day. For more visit www. jackcollisonsoccerschool.com