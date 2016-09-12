Chat online with police as part of campaign to combat cyber crime

Thames Valley Police is inviting young people and their parents or carers to take part in a live web chat with police and staff about the online risks affecting young people.

It is one of the items featuring in a week of events focusing on online safety and young people as part of the month-long #ProtectYourWorld campaign.

The online discussion takes place this Thursday, September 15, from 6pm. People can access the chat link here: http://bit.ly/2ccjuvQ

The live web chat will give people the opportunity to ask questions or share their concerns around cyber-related crime with police.

Cyber crime can include fraud, harassment and sexual offences.

The #ProtectYourWorld campaign, launched on Monday last week, aims to raise awareness about online crime, encourage residents and businesses to take action to protect themselves, and to report it if they fall victim.

Det Supt Nick John, the head of Thames Valley Police’s specialist operations department, said: “Cyber crime is a fast-moving and constantly developing crime,

“This is highlighted by figures recently released by the Office for National Statistics which estimated there were two million computer misuse offences and 3.8 million fraud offences in the year ending March 2016.”

“Anyone can fall victim to cyber crime but the #ProtectYourWorld campaign will focus on three key audiences that we know are vulnerable: young people, older people and small businesses.”

To report an online crime call Thames Valley Police on 0300 123 2040 or visit the police website for more details here: https://reportonline.thamesvalley.police.uk/