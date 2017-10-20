Cinema pays tribute to filmmaker who died from Indian temple fall

Tributes have been made to a documentary filmmaker from Buckingham who tragically died last week.

Roger Stotesbury, in his 50s, fell from a height of 30ft, at the Laxmi Narayan temple in Orchha, India on October 13.

Accompanied by his wife Hilary, Roger was travelling the world on what he described as a ‘middle-aged gap year.’

He had written on his blog, which has since been overwhelmed with messages of condolences following his passing, that his motto was to “die young as late as possible”.

Members of Buckingham’s independent cinema, THEFilmPlace, have reflected on their experiences working with Roger, describing his work as ‘masterful’.

Carolyn Cumming, chair of the cinema’s committee, said: “We were all, at THEFilmPlace devastated to hear of the tragic accident that cost Roger his life.”

“Together with his family, Roger had been a stalwart supporter of THEFilmPlace since its opening in 2005. We were both proud and privileged to ‘premiere’ two of his documentary films; the first being ‘Louis’ and the Restaurant’ in 2013, which charted the inspiring story of Louis, a young chef at the famous Ivy Restaurant, deciding to open his now much praised restaurant, Nelson Street Restaurant, in Buckingham.”

A second film, produced by Roger which he previewed at the cinema, titled ‘Hand Woven Lives’ documented the filmmaker’s travels in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland, and the issues faced by the remote islanders there. Roger’s style, balancing the intimacy of people’s lives with a humorous slant, was described as masterful.

Carolyn added: “Roger had a terrific eye for a story, revealing the trials and tribulations of setting off on an ambitious project with wit and humour. On the night of its screening at THEFilmPlace, the audience were fully engaged, laughing and delighting in Roger’s deft handling of Louis’ progress.”

“Before setting off on his world tour, Roger had also been part of the programming group for the cinema. His support and encouragement for our community cinema was, in every way, hugely appreciated. At this very sad time, we can only pay tribute to his talents and say how greatly he will be missed within the community of Buckingham.”

The couple set off on their world tour in August 2016, and planned to return next month. Roger is survived by Hilary, and two grown-up sons, aged 20 and 23.