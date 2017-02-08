Claim the title of top rugby fan

To mark the start of this year’s international rugby, a Buckingham pub is looking for the town’s biggest rugby fans.

The White Hart, on Market Square, is looking for locals who go above and beyond in support of their home nation.

And there’s a free pint on offer to fans, to help celebrate the start of the Six Nations.

Together with other Greene King pubs, the White Hart has joined forces with 2003 World Cup winner Lewis Moody to find Britain’s biggest home nation rugby fan, with a prize of £500 up for grabs.

Lewis said: “Throughout my career I’ve met some huge fans that would do anything for their team. There are the fans that never miss a game, own every replica shirt, and even fans who turn up to watch the games with their team’s badge painted straight on their chest.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes to be your nation’s biggest rugby fan, we want to know about it.”

The White Hart, along with hundreds of other Greene King pubs, will be showing all of this year’s Six Nations matches.

General manager Anthony Weston said: “There’s a great atmosphere in the pub during an international fixture, and you always see the same locals that come back time and time again, after the highs and lows, to support their team.

“We’ve got some huge rugby fans at White Hart, so we’re confident that one of our locals can claim the title.”

To enter the competition, rugby fans just need to visit www.gkseasonticket.co.uk/try-hards and submit 100 words as to why they think they’re England, Wales, Scotland or Ireland’s biggest rugby fan. The closing date for entries is Sunday February 26.

Further details on upcoming fixtures, where to watch international matches and how to claim a free match day pint can be found at www.gkseasonticket.co.uk/rugby