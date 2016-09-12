Classical autumn and spring season comes to Northampton

A series of top quality classical performances will be hosted by the Royal & Derngate for its Autumn 2016/Spring 2017 Orchestral Season, including three concerts by its resident orchestra,the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, this year celebrating its 70th anniversary.

This season includes the 11th annual Malcolm Arnold Festival, celebrating the life and works of the prolific Northampton-born composer, with a packed programme culminating in a Gala Concert by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

From Tchaikovsky favourites to choral masterpieces, there should be something to suit all tastes in the new season.

It all gets underway with the Malcolm Arnold Festival on Saturday October 15 and Sunday 16, with a whole weekend of performances, talks and events. This year the festival ends with a grand Gala Concert from the BBC Concert Orchestra featuring music by Walton and Arnold conducted by John Gibbons. The programme includes Arnold’s Beckus the Dandipratt and Symphony No 6 alongside Walton’s Hamlet music and his ever popular Spitfire Prelude and Fugue.

The first of the performances from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the new season is Saint-Saen’s Organ Symphony on Sunday November 27, when the orchestra joins forces with the Northampton Bach Choir for an evening of orchestral and choral masterpieces. The concert will open in regal style with Handel’s Zadok the Priest, performed at every British coronation since 1727, before taking a distinctly French theme with Saint-Saens; devilish Danse Macabre (well known as the them from the television series Jonathan Creek) and Poulenc’s Gloria featuring the outstanding soprano Elin Pritchard.

On Sunday February 19 the Russian Masters matinee concert promises an afternoon of powerful classics including Rachmaninov’s beautiful Piano Concerto No 2 and Mussorgsky’s chilling Night On the Bare Mountain.

The short orchestral season will be brought to a close on Sunday March 12 with Elgar’s rich and noble Cello Concerto performed by celebrated cellist Raphael Wallfisch.

Ticket prices for concerts booked individually range from £16 to £35, discounts available for under 26-year-olds. Full details of the programme, times and ticket prices are online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk