COMMENT: It’s silly season - and isn’t a bit of enthusiasm wonderful!

Summer in the world of journalism is often referred to as ‘the silly season’ and my own life outlook right now is no exception.

I’m on a creative mission – to fill up as much free time as possible with ‘projects of worth’.

Content Editor Hayley O'Keeffe

Whether it is making a terrible drawing of my cat, strapping on some roller skates, eating more kale, thinking up cool book ideas or even funny song titles for weird musical hybrid projects based on my favourite bands, it’s safe to say I am ‘switched on’.

I did at first worry that I was going a bit wrong and that this creative bent was nothing more than a strange interlude.

I assumed that, perhaps with a bump, I would soon be ‘back to normal’. But it hasn’t worked out like that at all, and my haphazard creative projects are fast becoming a part of my life from I take immense satisfaction.

The world is getting ever more competitive, and as a society I believe we are giving less and less credence and respect to the ‘give-it-a-goers’. It seems like people really do fear failure, or being mocked or ridiculed more than ever before. But I think that giving things a go in life, even if you suspect that it they might turn out totally rubbish, is in my opinion the joy of living itself. Because my drawing of Katie The Cat absolutely sucked; there was a moment for about five minutes when I told myself I’d done a fairly good job – but I will never be an artist and I don’t care. The same goes for my musical strategy; I love to do it, it’s the best thing ever to learn guitar power chords and try to write songs and think up creative ideas, and sing along, but I’m never going to sound like Siouxsie Sioux.

But... that’s sort of the point!

I could sit and watch other people doing a far better job from the comfort of my living room sofa, or I could head upstairs and become a spare bedroom rock star! So I guess what I’m trying to say is this: Let’s not judge the give-it-a-goers, because enthusiasm is wonderful and trying things out is fun! I hope you all are having a great summer, and that you, too, have had some kooky ideas that just might work... maybe they won’t, but they are oh, so fun to try and implement.

And finally, if you ever see me on my roller skates, you have my permission to laugh, because I look ridiculous!