Community gardener handed £1000 to keep Church Street beautiful

A Buckingham gardener has been awarded £1000 to help her care for the Alms House gardens on Church Street.

Nicole Parish has tended to the front gardens for years, planting flowers and landscaping for residents on the street who are unable to do the work themselves.

Skincare range Green People, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary, have handed out 20 grants of £1000, as part of their ‘Change the World in 20 Ways’ campaign.

She said: “I’m thrilled that our little community project has been selected by Green People as the recipients of £1,000 of funding. I’ve tended Alms House Gardens for several years – they were very overgrown at one point and required a major overhaul.

“Our road is in the heart of the conservation area, on the Town History Walk and is also on the route for students on Graduation Day, so parents and dignitaries see the pretty gardens when they come to the celebrations. This has boosted our sense of pride in our community.”

Nicole has spent much of her own money buying plants to keep the gardens looking beautiful but, after losing her job earlier in the year, has found keeping up the maintenance on the gardens a lot more difficult

She continued: “I was lucky to receive an initial donation of plants from Waddesdon Manor plant centre, but all the early spring and summer bedding plants, bark and plant food are now supplied by me and through occasional contributions from other residents.”

Green People is supported by well-known anatomist, author and broadcaster, and official brand ambassador, Professor Alice Roberts. She said: “Green People’s ‘Change the World in 20 Ways’ campaign has highlighted groups and individuals who are working hard to make a positive difference in the world.”

“The projects that have won funds are so diverse - some focused on health and disability, others on building community cohesion, or promoting nature education, but they all have something important in common - they’re led by motivated and inspirational people who care deeply about others, and the environment.