Concern for state of mind of missing Twyford man last seen on Tuesday evening in Nottinghamshire

Police are appealing for help to find a man from Twyford who was last seen yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) in Nottinghamshire.

Richard Jefford, 36, was last seen at 5.30pm on September 5 in Hazel Street, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Richard is white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 11ins tall, slim, has short dark brown, greying hair and brown eyes.

He is unshaven and has a tattoo of a leopard or tiger on one of his arms.

He was last seen wearing a grey striped jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.

Richard has links to Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

PC Ian Glover based in Buckingham said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about Richard’s whereabouts or who has seen someone matching his description.

“We are concerned for him due to the state of mind he may have been in when he went missing and he is not believed to have a vehicle or money with him.

“I would also like to appeal to Richard – if you see this appeal please get in touch with police so officers can check on your welfare.”

Anyone with any information about Richard’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 1082 5/9.