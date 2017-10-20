Conservatives and Labour hold steady in latest council by-elections

Tory and Labour candidates have successfully defended council seats for their parties in the latest local by-elections.

Conservatives, who have seen reverses in recent contests, held two seats - at Epping Forest (Lower Sheering ward) and Gravesham (Meopham North).

A Tory candidate was also elected unopposed to hold a seat at South Oxfordshire (Haseley Brook).

Labour comfortably held five seats - at Lincoln (Carholme); Nottingham (Basford, Bestwood and Bulwell Forest); and Wigan (Astley Mosley Common).

Three of the contests were prompted by the resignation as councillors of newly-elected Labour MPs.

Karen Lee stepped down as a Lincoln councillor after defeating the Conservative candidate to become Lincoln MP at the snap general election in June.

Alex Norris resigned as a Nottingham councillor (Basford ward) after being elected Nottingham North MP.

Joanne Platt resigned as a Wigan councillor after being elected MP for Leigh, the Commons seat previously held by Labour former cabinet minister Andy Burnham. Mr Burnham stepped down at the June poll after being elected Mayor for Greater Manchester in May.

Elsewhere, Labour and the Conservatives made little headway in a local by-election in the Seaton ward of Hartlepool Borough Council following the resignation of an independent councillor.

The poll was won by a candidate for Putting Hartlepool First with an independent candidate coming a fairly close second.

Voting was: PHF 474, Ind 425, Lab 275, C 180, Ukip 148. The turnout was 21.4%.

