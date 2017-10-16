Conservatives suffer setbacks in latest council by-elections

Tories lost two council seats in the latest local by-elections - one to independent and one to Liberal Democrats.

But they held an Aberdeenshire Council seat vacated by Conservative Colin Clark, who resigned as a councillor after defeating SNP ex-leader and former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond to become MP for Gordon at the snap UK general election in June.

First-preference voting in the Inverurie & District ward by-election using the single transferable vote (STV) system was: C 1,672, SNP 1,146, LD 295, Lab 276, Green 56. The turnout was 30.9%.

The Conservative defeat in the Hucknall North ward of Ashfield District Council came in a contest prompted by the resignation as a councillor of newly-elected Tory MP Ben Bradley.

Mr Bradley took the Mansfield constituency from Labour at the general election. He is still Nottinghamshire county councillor for Hucknall North.

Conservatives were forced into third place in the by-election won by a candidate for Ashfield Independents.

Voting was: Ind 1,329, Lab 629, C 532, Ukip 66, LD 46. Turnout 33%.

The Tory defeat at the hands of Lib Dems came at Three Rivers District Council (Oxhey Hall & Hayling ward) in a contest following the resignation of a Conservative councillor.

Voting was: LD 672, C 461, Lab 428, Ukip 35, Green 31. Turnout 30.9%.

Elsewhere, Labour held council seats at Sheffield (Beighton), Wakefield (Stanley & Outwood East), Warrington (Chapelford & Old Hall), and Wyre (Rossall).

The Warrington Borough Council by-election followed the resignation as a councillor of Labour's Faisal Rashid, who defeated Conservatives to become MP for Warrington South at the general election.

:: A result is expected later from a contest in a Labour-held council seat at Tamworth (Bolehall).

Labour later held the seat at Tamworth (Bolehall), which means it held five seats in all in the latest council by-elections.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.