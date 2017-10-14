Construction on high tech snail park not slowing down

A new playground is almost ready to open it’s gates, according to a ‘snail’ documenting its construction.

Stanley the Thornborough snail, who posts about the new playground in the village he is named after, has taken to Facebook to tell local children that they will soon be able to take a ride on the swings.

Carol Laurence, a member of the Thornborough Playground Committee, explained: “The playground was in a very sorry state and some of the local children wrote to the Parish Council saying that they wanted a park they could go to with their siblings to have fun and be safe.”

“The impact of the new park will be that all of the children in the village will be able to use it - the old park was more suitable for younger children but this park has been designed so it is stimulating and physically challenging for children of all ages. It also has a table and a covered gazebo so it can be used as a meeting place for parents, grandparents and the older children who love to make short films which they can now edit without getting wet.”

With the council’s help, and a £50,000 grant from WREN, a non-profit who fund community projects, building work was signed off in May and started in September.

Stanley and other members of the committee are now prepping for the park’s official opening on October 20, at 4pm. A special ‘snail trail’, connecting Thornborough Infant School and the park is set to be unveiled.

The smiley, slimy mascot has also announced a competition for the children in the village - he has asked them to come up with some “Rules of Friendliness” to make sure that children are inclusive at the park and no one is left out. |The winners of the competition will be opening the park at the grand opening.

Carol explained: “Many of the children would hunt for snails in the original park. The locals love it - we have children who now want to design a little garden for Stanley and my own daughters ask about him daily.”

Mary Taylor, another committee member, is excited that that the project is starting to take shape. She says: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding WREN has given us and we’re looking forward to opening to the public.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects from funds donated by FCC Environment, a waste management company, through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Joe Newby, WREN Grant Manager, says: “We’re delighted to be supporting the playground refurbishment project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for the families and children of Thornborough.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape over the coming weeks.”