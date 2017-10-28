Council shuts down Buckingham councillor’s ammendment to vale of Aylesbury Local Plan

The Aylesbury Vale Local Area draft plan has been approved for public consultation, after amendments brought forward by a Buckingham councillor were rejected.

District Councillor Robin Stutchbury asked asked that the plan considers providing a “minimum of 35% affordable housing to reflect the growth of a number of the younger generation who cannot afford houses in the area, and also to recognise the older generation who would like to move to smaller adopted developments.

Robin also raised the issue of developments planned for the Buckingham area, which had been previously rejected in the neighbourhood plan

He added “We do have a duty to recognise local plans. We as a council have a duty to replicate those interests of our community, it would be difficult for members of Buckingham community and residents to understand how a council would so regularly support an inspector’s report to remove a development from a plan and then at the first opportunity put it back in again.”

The amendments were not carried forward by the council. Cllr Ben Everitt said: “The most important thing right now is to get this plan approved.

Everyone will know that I’ve got major concerns with a particular site, but at this stage, our priority is getting the VALP approved.”

The document will now be put out to formal public consultation from 2 November to the 14 December.