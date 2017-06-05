County Hall flags at half mast in respect for London Bridge and Borough Market victims

Flags at County Hall in Aylesbury were flying at half mast today (Monday June 5) as a mark of respect to those caught up in Saturday evening’s terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Buckinghamshire County Council Chairman Tricia Birchley is inviting officers and members to stand with her in a minute’s silence tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am, on the steps of County Hall, in memory of the seven people who died.

“Ours is a dignified stand in the face of those who would try to harm us and our way of life,” she said. “We want respectfully to remember those who died and those who were injured, to express our sympathy with their families wherever they are across the world, and to honour the courage of the emergency services who responded so quickly.”