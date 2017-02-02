County recruits more registrars

If you love weddings, there’s a job going that will give you the best seat in the house every time.

Due to an increase in the number of civil and celebrant weddings, Bucks County Council has launched a recruitment drive for more registrars, to register births, marriages and deaths.

An outgoing personality is essential, as are attention to detail and neat handwriting.

You only get one chance on a wedding certificate.

Rachel Grant has been a registrar for seven years, combining the role with her career as an air stewardess.

Rachel said: “It’s a great job and no two days are the same.

“You get to meet so many people, and you’re dealing with them at these really important times in their lives.

“My customer service experience has really stood me in good stead.”

For Rachel, there’s a special moment before each wedding, just as the guests are about to arrive, which only a registrar is likely to experience.

She said: “The room is ready to go and looking pristine. In the next few minutes people are going to start coming in, the atmosphere will change to one of real excitement and you know you’ll soon be presiding over one of the most pivotal moments in a couple’s life.”

The work on offer is flexible, allowing Rachel to combine the two jobs and have a healthy work-life balance.

The registration team has two main offices, in Aylesbury and Beaconsfield Old Town, but registrars are expected to work countywide in the 70-plus licensed venues and registration offices. The hourly rate is £11.38.

Cabinet member for community engagement, Margaret Aston, said: “This is a marvellous opportunity for people looking to do something different.

“Our registration team brings in an important income for the council. Having more registrars will enable us to offer more flexibility to couples, for example who want to get married on bank holidays or later in the day, and help bring in additional revenue.”

The closing date for applications is Monday.

See http://jobs.buckscc.gov.uk. Ref: FS04504