Buckingham man’s anger after vandals damage the vehicle that is his pride and joy

Tim Cowley was in for a nasty shock as he prepared to take his pride and joy, his Porsche Boxster to the Silverstone Classic.

He spent all day assiduously working on polishing his prized possession so it looked its best when he took it up to Silverstone.

After leaving it overnight, polished and ready to show, he was left devastated to see vandals had scratched the front with obscene words causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

He says that Guinness homes housing association, which administers Candleford Court in the town centre, is not doing enough to improve security.

Tim told the Advertiser: “I’ve rung the police and the Housing Association to let them know what has hapenned.

“The housing association have been totally useless in my opinion.

“This is not the first time I’ve had issues in their ‘so-called’ secure car parking spot.

I’ve had my car parking spot graffiti’d before Christmas too.”

Tim says the housing association should be doing more, especially as residents do not have any choice about where to park and rely on the parking area being secure.

He also said there were numerous issues with anti-social behaviour in the area.

Residents of Candleford Court have requested CCTV to be installed to stop these incidents of anti-social behaviour, but Tim said he understood the authorities had raised concerns over invasions of privacy.

The housing development on Bridge Street has been beset with problems due to flooding to the basement car park and anti-social behaviour in the area.

In the past, a tenant has been evicted and five others had tenancy enforcement action.

He said: “It’s simply negligence on their part.

“They take their money and that’s it, you don’t hear from them.”

The Advertiser has contacted Guinness Housing Trust for a comment on Tim’s concerns, however as yet they have not responded.