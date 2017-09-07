Burglars steal watch from home of Buckingham pensioners

Police are appealing for information after burglars stole a watch from a Buckingham home.

The incident happened between 6.20pm and 7.20pm on Monday September 4.

Thieves broke in through a rear window and stole a watch from a home in Moreton Road.

The victims, a 74-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, had a watch described as having a stainless steel strap and a chrome face stolen.

One offender was described as slender and wearing a hoodie with the hood up.

The second offender was wearing a light short sleeve t-shirt, while there is no description of the third offender.

A black Ford Fiesta was seen in the vicinity at the time.

Anyone with information related to this case should call 101 quoting reference ‘43170262913’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.