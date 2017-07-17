Fancy a career change? Fast track your way to detective in two years

Thames Valley Police is launching a new career pathway for people to go from police officer to detective constable - in just two years.

Recruitment for the positions open at the end of this month.

The Specialist Entry Detective Programme will see candidates join a professional and dedicated team within two years, carrying out a wide variety of crime investigations, including serious and complex cases, cyber-crime and crimes against vulnerable people.

“As the policing landscape continues to increase in complexity, it’s imperative that we are able to attract the best talent into our ranks,” said detective chief inspector Felicity Parker.

“This new entry route represents a fantastic opportunity for talented and skilled individuals interested in pursuing a career as a detective.

“We’re looking for effective decision makers; people who can prioritise their workload and find innovative solutions to problems so we can hold people to account and work to make our communities safer.”

Initially joining as a student police officer, candidates will complete their initial training and gain experience of both investigation and response work during their first year. During the second year, candidates will be required to pass all necessary assessments, including the National Investigator’s Exam (NIE), before being confirmed in post as a detective constable.

Candidates will be required to meet the standard police officer entry criteria; this includes two A Levels (graded A-E) and hold the Certificate in Knowledge of Policing. The recruitment process follows the same steps as a regular police officer but for a final interview to assess suitability to progress to the role of a detective constable.

Last week, a Channel 4 documentary titled “Catching a Killer: The Wind in the Willows Murder” followed the work of Thames Valley Police detectives as they investigated the gruesome murder of Adrian Greenwood in Oxford in 2016. The documentary gave unprecedented access to the steps taken by detective superintendent Kevin Brown and his team as they tracked down the killer. If you were inspired by the work of TVP’s detectives and feel you have the necessary skills, the Specialist Entry Detective pathway could be the natural next step in your career.

Applications will open Monday, July 31, and a recruitment event is being hosted next Tuesday (July 25) atThe National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes at 5.30pm and 7pm.