Images released as part of police investigation into alleged exposure at Buckingham park

Police are trying to trace the man in these images as part of an investigation into an alleged incident of exposure in a park in Buckingham on Monday morning.

The incident took place at around 9am in Bourton Park on Monday October 2 when the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was walking through the park back to her car. As she walked past the offender, who was sitting on a bench, he tried to start a conversation with her before exposing himself.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer PC Adam Myers said: “I am keen to speak to the man in these images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

“If anyone recognises this man, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170291488.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”