Jewellery stolen in Buckingham burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a home on Hillesden Way in Buckingham, where jewellery and cash were stolen.

Offenders broke into the property between 4:30pm and 5:30pm on September 12, smashing through the back door to gain entry.

A ‘large sum of cash’ was stolen, alongside two wedding bands and two bejewelled engagement rings, one with rubies and one with diamonds.

The robbers also left a trail of destruction, spilling drinks they had taken from the fridge, searching the house untidily and damaging a laptop.

Thames Valley Police are asking residents to be wary and for anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Did you witness the incident or anyone acting in a suspicious manner on Tuesday? Or have you seen these items? Please call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 with any information quoting reference number ‘43170271257’.

If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.