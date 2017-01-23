Man charged with exposure, sexual assault and violence after incidents in Winslow and Buckingham

A man has been charged with various offences after incidents in Winslow and Buckingham.

Greg Laird, 29, of Old Station Close in Winslow, has been charged with two counts of exposure, one count of sexual assault and one count of violence to secure entry.

The charges are in connection with an incident of sexual assault in Winslow on 30 September 2016, an incident of exposure and violence to secure entry in Winslow on 13 November 2016 and an incident of exposure in Buckingham on January 1.

Laird appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Wednesday January 18 and has since been remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 20.