Man charged with possesion of a fake gun following incidents in Buckingham town centre

A 24-year-old man was due to appear in court today charged with two counts of possession with of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

John Reynolds, of West Street, Buckingham, was charged in relation to incidents in Subway and the Kings Head pub in Buckingham on Friday, September 15.

He has also been charged with one count of causing, without reasonable excuse, on NHS premises a nuisance/disturbance. It relates to an incident on Saturday, September 16, at Buckingham Community Hospital.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ court today, Monday September 18.