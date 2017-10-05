Man convicted of manslaughter after Adam Fanelli death at Nash Park

The man previously convicted of Adam Fanelli’s murder has been found guilty of manslaughter, following a re-trial

Addy McAllister, 36, of Charlesworth Street, Chesterfield, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on one count of manslaughter on October 4

The re-trial, which started on September 25 at Luton Crown Court, saw McAllister acquitted of the 2015 murder in Nash Park, on Winslow Road.

McAllister, alongside his co-defendant in the first trial Jemma Price, 30, denied murder but were both convicted of one count of murder following a 3 week trial at the same court in 2015.

McAllister was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years but later successfully appealed against his conviction. Price will serve a minimum of 17 years.

Louise Attrill, Senior Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: “Adam’s body was found beaten to death in a small field adjacent to a small caravan site. Addy McAllister, known as BoyBoy, and Jemma Price, fuelled with drugs and alcohol, had viciously attacked him after an argument. The cause of death was blunt head/facial injuries.

“Astonishingly, 159 separate injuries were recorded at the post mortem. McAllister and Price are clearly extremely violent and dangerous men.

“McAllister and Price both admitted being present when a fight broke out involving Adam, but blamed each other, claimed they had each tried to stop the fight, left and were not responsible for his death.

“We know that nothing will bring Adam back to his family and friends, but we hope that today’s conviction and sentence brings them at least a small sense that justice has been done. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this time.”

Thames Valley Police officers attended Nash Park shortly after 9am on March 17, 2015, following a report from South Central Ambulance Service.

Adam Fanelli, a scrap metal dealer and father of three from Dunstable, was discovered with head and facial injuries on waste land behind the caravan site. He was 31 years old.

McAllister was arrested on March 24, 2015 and was charged with the murder two days later.

Senior investigating officer of the re-trial Peter Beirne, who heads the Major Crime Review Team, said: “A jury has found McAllister guilty of one count of manslaughter in relation to his involvement in the death of Adam Fanelli.

“Mr Fanelli was a son, partner and a father to young children who was taken away from those who loved him. They have had to endure further pain and distress and I would like to thank them for their support and dignity throughout the investigation and trial processes.

“I would like to thank everyone from the investigation and prosecution teams who have worked tirelessly throughout this complex investigation and re-trial.”

His family have released this statement through the police:

“On 17th March 2015 our whole world fell apart and we, Adam’s family, have been left heartbroken and even now still do not understand the actions of those who have taken his life or why.

“There is no justification whatsoever for the brutal and horrific way Adam was killed and taken from us all. We have been deprived of a son, partner, nephew and his three little girls have been left without a daddy, one of whom he never even got to see as she was born just before his funeral.

“Adam will never get to watch his daughters grow up and share all the special moments with them. He will never get to see them leave school, get married and one day have children of their own. But we will do everything we can to ensure that the girls know all about their daddy and that we are there for them and keep his memory alive.

“No punishment will ever compensate for the loss of Adam or for the anguish and heartbreak we have had to endure since that awful night or face yet again over this last week or so. It feels like we have lost Adam all over again and to hear further details and relive the horrors of what happened to him will haunt us all.

“We are very grateful to those who have done their best to help and support the family through these most difficult of times. Thank you.”