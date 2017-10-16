Milton Keynes company landed with fine after ‘unscrupulous’ waste carrier dumps rubbish on road near Buckingham

A company from Milton Keynes has been hit with a fine after trusting a dodgy waste carrier to correctly dispose of its waste.

Sandhata Property One Ltd, of Grable Avenue, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes, trusted an unknown third party waste carrier to dispose of its waste, only for it to be fly-tipped on the road between Whaddon and Nash.

High Wycombe Magistrates Court heard that on 26 January 2017, investigators from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire found building waste dumped on Whaddon Road, Nash, during a routine patrol.

They examined the dumped material and found that the waste had come from refurbishment work on a commercially let residential property in Milton Keynes - a property owned by Sandhata Property One Ltd.

When interviewed, a company director admitted that the waste had been removed by an unknown individual, and while Sandhata did not know the waste would be dumped illegally, they were found guilty of making insufficient checks of the waste carrier’s credentials.

This led to Sandhata being found guilty of failing in its duty of care regarding the lawful disposal of the waste.

The magistrates ordered the company to pay £190 compensation and prosecution costs in the sum of £1,653.18 - making a total to pay of £1,843.18.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment Sir Beville Stanier said: “This kind of incident is all too common, with naïve people and companies still trusting unscrupulous waste carriers.

“To avoid being prosecuted over illegally dumped waste, don’t just hand over cash - make sure it’s possible to trace the payment - for instance with a debit or credit card.

“A carrier that can be traced is far less likely to dump the waste illegally, and at worst you will be a witness in the case – rather than the defendant.”