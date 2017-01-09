Residents asked to be vigilant after spate of thefts from Vehicles

The Buckingham & District Neighbourhood Policing Team (NHPT) is asking residents to be vigilant and not leave property in their vehicles when parked and unattended.

The Buckingham & District Neighbourhood Policing Team (NHPT) is asking residents to be vigilant and not leave property in their vehicles when parked and unattended.

The NHPT have had a number of reports of thefts from vehicles which have occurred from the 4thJanuary to 6th January, in the Buckingham area.

A number of the vehicles targeted were vans which contained expensive tools. Please remember to remove valuables from vehicles or lock power tools inside a van vault or cage, bolted inside the van.

The Buckingham and District NHPT is able to offer a free Tool marking service so please contact the team on the 24 hour Police Enquiry Centre number 101 if you would like them to security mark your tools.

If you see anyone acting suspiciously around parked vehicles please call the police at the time that you see them. Try to make a note of their description and what clothing they are wearing, along with details of any vehicle they are using.

If you have any information about these thefts please call your local NHPT on 101.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online. No personal details will be taken, information will not be traced or recorded and you will not have to go to court.