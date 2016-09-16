Teenager threatened with knife during robbery in Bicester

A mountain bike was stolen from a teenager after he was threatened with a knife in playing fields near to Bicester Leisure Centre.

At around 10pm on Thursday, September 8 the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was at the playing fields behind the leisure centre when he was approached by a man and threatened with a knife.

The thief stole the victim’s red and black specialised P1 mountain bike which has chunky tyres and black central hubs.

A black Nike rucksack was also stolen.

The offender is a black man, around 6ft tall, of a slim build and was wearing a black hooded top.

Investigating officer Det Con Timothy Hawley said: “If you have any information about this incident please contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”