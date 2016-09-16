Teenager threatened with knife during robbery in Bicester

A mountain bike was stolen from a teenager after he was threatened with a knife in playing fields near to Bicester Leisure Centre.
At around 10pm on Thursday, September 8 the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was at the playing fields behind the leisure centre when he was approached by a man and threatened with a knife.
The thief stole the victim’s red and black specialised P1 mountain bike which has chunky tyres and black central hubs.
A black Nike rucksack was also stolen.
The offender is a black man, around 6ft tall, of a slim build and was wearing a black hooded top.
Investigating officer Det Con Timothy Hawley said: “If you have any information about this incident please contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.