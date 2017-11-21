Three prisoners escape from HMP Springhill in under a week

Three prisoners: including a convicted killer, a drug-dealer and a burglar have absconded from HMP Springhill in the space of a week.

The trio left the Category D men's prison in Grendon Underwood separately on November 15, 19 and 20. The three escapes are said to be unrelated.

James Alan Philip Vaughan

One of the men on the run is Nicholas Redding, who was found guilty of the murder of Michael Fry, a supermarket cleaner, in Yeovil, Somerset, in 1994.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for the public's cooperation in finding the convicted men.

Here are the details of each escapee:

Nicholas Redding

James Alan Philip Vaughan, 37, absconded from HMP Springhill on 20 November. He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, heavy build, brown hair and has brown eyes. He has a large scar across his face from his forehead to his cheek.

He has links to Sussex areas, in particular Horsham, Hove, Brighton, Shoreham, Lewes. He also has links to Birmingham and Kent including Faversham, Maidstone, Rainham and Sidcup.

Vaughan was in prison after conviction for conspiracy to supply class A drug.

Barry Robert Anderson

Nicholas Redding,45, absconded from HMP Springhill on 19 November.

He is described as white, 6ft, slim build, dark brown hair and has hazel eyes. He is blind in his right eye which appears to be opaque. He has a West Country accent.

He has links to Dorset, Wiltshire, Avon and Somerset.

Barry Robert Anderson, aged 41, absconded from HMP Springhill on 15 November.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, medium build, shaven light brown hair and has green eyes. He has links to Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Gateshead.

Anderson was in prison after conviction for an aggravated burglary offence.

The public are advised not to approach any of the men in question, but to call 999 if any sightings are made.