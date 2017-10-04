UPDATED WITH COMMENTS FROM VICTIM: Images released as part of police investigation into alleged exposure at Buckingham park

Police are trying to trace the man in these images as part of an investigation into an alleged incident of exposure in a park in Buckingham on Monday morning.

The incident took place at around 9am in Bourton Park on Monday October 2 when the victim was walking through the park back to her car.

As they walked past the offender, who was sitting on a bench, he tried to start a conversation with them before exposing himself.

The victim who was uninjured told the Advertiser: “I was returning to my car following walking my dog around Bourton Park.

“My car was parked in Bourton car park and as I walked over the wooden bridge I was aware of a man sitting on the picnic benches, to my left, between the wooden footbridge and the car park.

“I had nearly reached the car park when he said ‘excuse me, have you got a tissue?’ He actively sought my attention.

“I turned around and saw he was sitting with his legs apart, masturbating.”

The dog-walker confronted the man, questioned him and called for help.

He was able to escape, running away from the confrontation, towards Bourton Meadow Primary School.

The witness continued: “I felt disgusted that a man felt he had the right to seek pleasure in such a manner.

“Mostly I was angry as we were very near the school and an incident like this could emotionally scar a young girl, so I’d like him to be caught and the appropriate action taken by a court.

“I’d like to know adults and children can feel safe in Buckingham parks.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 43170291488 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.