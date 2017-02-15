Do you know a caring someone who deserves a Dignity & Respect award?

Do you know a caring person who deserves to be honoured for their excellence?

Nominations for the Dignity & Respect Awards 2017 close on 24 February and Bucks residents are being urged to have their say.

Do you know someone who does a caring role, while making the people they look after feel valued as a person while they do it.

Organiser Bucks County Council says there are many unsung stars that are doing an amazing job of keeping the people they care for motivated, happy and confident, and they want to hear about them.

From a neighbour, friend or local club volunteer to carers, GPs, nurses and hospital staff, now is the time to say thank you for going the extra mile to treat people they care for with dignity and respect.

Readers have the chance to nominate their own stars for recognition for the Dignity & Respect Awards 2017.

Now in its fifth year, the awards celebrate outstanding examples of how dignity and respect are demonstrated across Buckinghamshire. Nominations are open to the public as well as professionals. The awards are for individuals, teams and organisations that have done that bit extra and made a difference by putting dignity, respect and wellbeing at the heart of the care they provide.

Mike Appleyard, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at the council, said: “This is a great way for us all to say thank you to the many wonderful people who make a difference to those they care for by treating them with the respect they deserve.”

To download a nomination form and find out more, go to http://www.careadvicebuckinghamshire.org/dignityawards.

Alternatively call 01296 387087. Nominations close at 5pm on 24 February 2017.

Nominations will be shortlisted and a short film posted onto the website so that the public can view the films of each shortlisted entry and cast their votes online ahead of the Dignity and Respect Awards event on Friday,19 May 2017, being held at the Oculus in Aylesbury.