Do you know a future Leap award winner?

Do you know an unsung hero of local sport who needs to be - sung?

Well the Leap sports awards is now open for nominations - and the nominees will get to attend a glittering ceremony later this year, which has been described by organisers at the ‘Bucks sporting Oscars’.

Nominations are open now and organisers are urging the community to name the people or groups they think should win a prize in categories suchas Active Workplace of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Unsung Hero of the Year.

Mark Ormerod, director of Leap which coordinates the awards as well as supporting schemes which promote sports and activities all year round, said: “Across the county we have approximately 1,500 sports clubs and a huge volunteer workforce which enable tens of thousands of people to be active and play sport every month.

“Our sport awards are about celebrating all of these people and thanking them for their generosity, some of which extends to decades of dedication and commitment, helping others to enjoy sport.”

He added: “We all know at least one of these heroes and we all hear the refrain that they should be given a medal for their work.

“Well here’s a chance to do exactly that - but first, the public needs to nominate them.”

At the last awards evening Olympic rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave was keynote speaker and this year it will be Winter Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams. Go to www.leapwithus.org.uk or call 01296 585215 to nominate or find out more.