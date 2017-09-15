Do you know anyone who was an evacuee in WW2? Mill Lane Primary School Need your help!

Mill Lane Primary School would like to be put in touch with anybody who knows or was an evacuee in WW2, so they can tell the children their stories.

Amanda Mosley, from the school said: "We are going to be holding a WW2 Evacuee day in conjunction with Chinnor Railway on the 28th September for our year 3 and year 4 class.

"We are seeking members of the public who may have been an evacuee or have a war time story they wouldn’t mind sharing with the children or have some old artifacts they would be happy to lend for the event.

"We have a couple of members of the Parish Council who are attending, who were evacuees themselves, and who have also helped fund this event. The children will be dressing up from the era, and going for a ride on the steam/diesel engine as if they were evacuees themselves."

If you know any evacuees please email thomas.bamford@jpress.co.uk