Do you recognise this abandoned dirt bike in Bicester?

Police are looking for the owner of an abandoned dirt bike, which is believed to have been stolen in Bicester.

At 3.45am on Monday, August 28, three teenage boys on a dirt bike were seen to drive off at speed after seeing police officers on Churchill Road. The vehicle they were on was later found abandoned on Whitelands Way and the boys, all aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. There were no injuries.

Police are looking for the owner of a dirtbike found in Bicester, which was believed to have been stolen. PNL-170830-171157001

Investigating officer, PC Robert Mogridge from Bicester Investigation Hub, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may know who the bike belongs to. The bike is a blue and black Dukar dirt bike with a beige saddle. As it is an off-road bike, it does not have a registration plate, so we are appealing to the public to help locate the bike’s rightful owner.”

Call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43170255284.