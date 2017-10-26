Driver cut from car after collision in Bicester town centre

A driver had to be rescued from her car following a collision this morning, Thursday.

Firefighters from Bicester and the specialist rescue vehicle from Kidlington were called to the Market Square at around 10am.

A woman had to be rescued from her car following a collision in Bicester. PNL-171026-144424001

On arrival firefighters were faced with a young female driver requiring rescue from the car, due to injuries from a low speed side impact.

Ambulance crews had worked with Thames Valley Police and an on-call firefighter who happened to be passing at the time of the incident to assist the casualty.

On arrival firefighters used new portable cutting and impact tools to remove the back seats of the car and then worked closely with South Central Ambulance Service to rescue the lady through the rear of the car.

Incident commander crew manager Pete Mackay said: “The location of the collision in the town centre was on a busy junction, and the firefighters and paramedics worked quickly to administer medical care and rescue her from the car.

“Even though it was a low speed impact, this demonstrates the importance of wearing seatbelts as without it, the injuries could have been far more severe.”