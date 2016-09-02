Drivers rally in memory of village enthusiast

This year’s Bill Barton Memorial Rally, which took place on Bank Holiday Sunday, was sadly beset with more mechanical problems than usual, with one car giving up the ghost at Akeley, another getting a puncture and a third suffering a petrol pump failure.

The annual event, which saw 16 classic and vintage cars set off across country from Little Horwood, is named after the late village resident and vintage car enthusiast Bill Barton.

The winners were John Welch and his partner Debbie in their MG TD.