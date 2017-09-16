'Drunk golf buggy thief' makes McDonald's pit stop while driving from Towcester to Daventry

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a golf buggy with balloons attached to it and driving it drunk for "many miles" to a fast food restaurant.
The man was stopped in the early hours on the A45 in Daventry after he had stopped off at McDonald's.
Inspector Anthony Rawson told BBC Northampton a cart had been stolen from a golf club near Towcester.
The man was arrested on suspicion of theft and drink driving after a roadside test showed he was over the legal limit.
He remains in custody.
Earlier today Insp Rawson tweeted a picture of the buggy and said: "One of the team seized this last night.Driver stole it, stopped off at McDonalds, drove many miles. When stopped blew over drink drive limit."
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.