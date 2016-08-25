‘Best ever’ progress made by GCSE students at Brackley’s Magdalen College School

Students at Magdalen College School in Brackley made their best ever progress leading up to today’s GCSE results.

A spokesman for the school said: “We are delighted with our pupils’ achievements again this summer.

“In total 70 per cent of our pupils have, again, achieved five or more A* to C grades including English and maths.

“The progress pupils have made from their starting points is the best ever. The percentage of pupils achieving the EBACC (English, maths, science, a language, and history or geography) has also risen above previous years’ results.

“While we are proud of the results of all of our pupils the following pupils have achieved exceptionally well, gaining top grades in many subjects: Stephanie Moore withe nine A*s, Erin Challenger with six A*s and three As, Bethany Dykes with six A*s and two As, Maisy Freeman-Quine six A*s two As and a B, Hannah Furse five A*s and four As, Thomas Beckett with five A*s and four As, and Richard Fieldhouse with five A*s three As and a B.”