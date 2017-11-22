Buckingham schools raise money for Children in Need

Schools across Buckingham held mufti days and students took part in various activities on Friday November 17, all in aid of Children in Need.

The Royal Latin School held a cake sale in aid of Children in Need

Royal Latin School in Buckingham raised more than £1,500 for Children in Need through a day of activities.

Students were able to wear their own clothes instead of uniform for a day in return for donating £1.

During morning break, students then held cake sales and ran a mile of money activity, plus card games and a guess how many sweets are in the jar.

The fun continued at lunchtime as a team of Sixth Form students took on a staff team in the Children in Need netball match.

Royal Latin School students fundraise for Children in Need

It was a close game with a few bruises but was played in a great spirit, with the staff team coming out victorious to win 4-2.

A school spokesman said: “As the day drew to a close some of the Year Nine students counted the donations and were delighted by one of the highest ever totals at the school of £1531.79 which we know will be put to good use by Children In Need.”

Other schools across Buckingham also did their bit for this very worthy cause.

The Buckingham School held a non-uniform day raising £824, to follow up their fundraising earlier in the year for Macmillan when they raised £745.79 through a cake sale and donations.

The Royal Latin School held a staff v Sixth Form netball match in aid of Children in Need

Elsewhere, Bourton Meadow Academy raised £916.90 through a mufti day and other activities which included a duck race.

Two Year Six pupils also held a cake sale for staff and raised £40.05 through this.

At Lace Hill Academy pupils had a mufti day and did work in class where they learned more about Children in Need and were encouraged to celebrate differences.

All photos in this article are from the Royal Latin School.

