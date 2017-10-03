Gawcott pupil receives her poetry prize

A student at Roundwood Primary School’s Gawcott site has received her prize for winning a poetry competition organised by Bucks County Council.

Ciara Northen, who is now in Year Five, is pictured above receiving her award from Katie Telkman of Bucks County Council.

The competition was organised by the county council’s travel plan team and the theme of poems was ‘walking to school.’

The school received £100 in book vouchers and celebrated by re-opening it’s new-look library.