GCSE results day round-up

Hundreds of teenagers from across the area picked up their GCSE results today (Thursday).

ROYAL LATIN SCHOOL

Students achieved outstanding GCSE results with 64% of all exams being awarded A* or A grades.

In an excellent set of results, 28 students were awarded A* grades in 8 subjects.

A further 97 students achieved A* or A grades in 8 of their subjects.

Particular mentions go to Joshua Abass, Skyla Baily, Suraya Bond, Dakshesh Dharmadhikary, Hannah Hens, Amara Khan and Lewis Pollard all of whom gained A* grades in all eleven of their subjects.

David Hudson, Headteacher, said: “I am delighted with these excellent results.

“Students have performed consistently well across all subjects and these sort of grades are only achieved on the back of a lot of hard work.

“I would also like to thank the teaching staff who have prepared the students so well, both in normal lessons and in the huge number of revision sessions put on in their own time.

“The vast majority of students will now be able to move on to their chosen A-level courses here at the Latin and we look forward to further success for them over the next two years.”

Carly Flanagan, head of Year 11, said: “I am so pleased to see that our students’ commitment and dedication have paid off.

“They have been a wonderful year group, both academically and socially, and deserve the excellent results they have achieved.”

THE BUCKINGHAM SCHOOL

The school announced its best ever results with an increase in the number of students achieving five A*-C including English and Maths.

Highlights included English which is significantly above the national average with 85% achieving A*-C grades.

Success continued again this year in Science with a significant 8% improvement.

Some of the stand-out students at Buckingham School this year were Lucy Richman (a fantastic 9A* and 2As), Christopher Collins, Hollie Russell and Victoria Edwards.

Buckingham School headteacher Angela Wells said: “We are extremely proud of the continuing trend of improvement in GCSE outcomes and this reflects a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment from students and staff alike.

“I would like to thank students and staff and also parents for their encouragement and continued support.

“The Buckingham School is going from strength to strength, having been graded good by Ofsted earlier in the year.

“This together with another great set of GCSE results today, means the school can continue with its clearly mapped out journey to be an Outstanding school of choice.”

THORNTON COLLEGE

As the school nears its centenary year, Thornton College students are celebrating another exceptional set of examination results.

With a 100% past rate, A*/A grades at 51% of all grades awarded and an A*-B percentage at 83% it is no surprise it has been a day of celebration for the all-girls school.

Head of the college Jo Storey said: “The school has an excellent reputation locally for its academic excellence, but these would not be possible without the exceptional pastoral care the school offers, the dedication of the teachers, support of parents and, above all the strong work ethic and commitment to learning among the students.

“These girls are incredibly ambitious and have made the most out of every opportunity afforded to them at Thornton.

“I am thrilled that so many of them will still be with us in September as we open our Sixth Form next month.”

STOWE SCHOOL

At Stowe almost half of all grades have been at A* or A while some students have achieved some outstanding results.

Four pupils achieved 10 A*s which is an incredible result for them, 32 pupils achieved nine or more A*/A grades and most departments are extremely pleased with their strong results.

In the Art, Biology, Chemistry, DT, Drama, ESL, English Literature, French, Geography, German, History, Music, Physics and Religious Studies departments more than 50% of their pupils gained A* or A grades.

In Latin, Textiles, Greek and Russian 100% of students gained an A*/A while almost 50 students are celebrating a full complement of A* to B grades.

More than 96% of all grades achieved were A*-C and more than 99% of all students have gained five or more GCSEs at grade A*- C.