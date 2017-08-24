PICTURE GALLERY: GCSE results day 2017 in Buckingham and Winslow

Students across Buckingham and Winslow have been celebrating today (Thursday) after collecting their GCSE results.

For news on how those schools and other locally fared visit our rolling news feed: http://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/education/live-gcse-results-day-2017-aylesbury-buckingham-and-thame-1-8117305

A good occasion for a high five! Students at the Royal Latin School celebrate on GCSE results day

The photos on this page are from The Buckingham School, The Royal Latin School, Akeley Wood School and Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow.

For more photos from these schools pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Advertiser.

Students pick up their GCSE results at The Royal Latin School, Buckingham

GCSE results day proved an emotional one for these students at The Buckingham School

The Buckingham School students pick up their GCSE results. Some top performers, from the left, Charlotte Brunt, George Wildman and Holly Burnham

Akeley Wood School students pick up their GCSE results.