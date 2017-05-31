PICTURE SPECIAL: Excitement and giggles fill the room as Buckingham Brownies take over university’s computing department

2nd Buckingham Brownies enjoyed a fun evening when they visited the University of Buckingham’s Department of Applied Computing.

During their visit the girls, aged 7-10 years, learned the basics of computer programming using Scratch, a free programming language and online community where users can create their own interactive stories, games, and animations.

2nd Buckingham Brownies try out the virtual reality and augmented reality headsets during a visit to the University of Buckingham's Department for Applied Computing

The highlight of the evening for the Brownies was the chance to test the department’s Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality headsets.

A university spokesman said: “The excitement and giggles that filled the room were absolutely priceless.”

A spokesman for Girlguiding Bucks said: “We were thrilled to get the opportunity to introduce Computer Science to the Brownies.

“Not only did we plan to visit the university as a fun evening event but we also wanted to introduce them to STEM education.”

2nd Buckingham Brownies during a visit to the University of Buckingham's Department of Applied Computing

One of the Brownies said of the evening: “This is so awesome, I want to study computing.”

Girlguiding Bucks say they are looking into a science badge which could be earned through attending events such as the Brownie visit to the university.

The Department of Applied Computing said they were really pleased that the Brownies enjoyed their visit.