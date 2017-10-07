Royal Latin school unveils revamped Sixth Form centre

The Royal Latin School hosted a gathering of more than guests on the afternoon of October 4, to mark the official re-opening of newly refurbished Sixth Form Centre.

The headteacher invited former pupil Roger Wagland to cut the ribbon. Roger had lived in the building in which the centre is found, Rotherfield House, for nearly 20 years, from 1945 to 1964.

The Royal Latin School refurbished Rotherfield 6th Form Centre. From the left, Josh Abass, head boy, Hannah Furse and Anna Radford, 6th Years, in one of the study areas. PNL-170410-224753009

The ex-pupil unveiled the official opening plaque and commemorated the naming of the Archive Room, which had been dubbed the ‘The Wagland Room’ in his honour.

Headteacher David Hudson commented: “It was lovely to see so many students, past and present, as well as parents and friends of the school joining us to view this new facility.

“The new study facilities have made a huge impact on students and I know how much they are already appreciating the improvement. It was particularly good to welcome Roger Wagland to ‘open’ his former home.”

The rooms of Rotherfield house have been updated and the school knocked several walls down to emphasise the importance of natural light and space, which encourages effective study.

The Royal Latin School refurbished Rotherfield 6th Form Centre. From the left, David Hudson, head, some of the 6th Year students, Jason Skyrme, head of 6th year and Roger Wagland, head boy 1954/55 and who used to live in Rotherfield. He performed the plaque unveiling. PNL-170410-224741009

Alongside Roger, the ceremony was attended by current and former students, school staff and governors, and invited members of the local community, including the project architects and builders GSS Architecture and Boras Construction.

This refurbishment project was made possible by funding obtained as part of Phase Two of the school’s 600 Campaign.

The 600 campaign celebrates the school’s founding in 1423 and aims to update the co-ed grammar’s premises.