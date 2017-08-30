Stowe School pays tribute to History of Art teacher who had ‘a great sense of fun’

Stowe School has paid tribute to the head of their History of Art department Liz Chubb who died in hospital in Margate, Kent last week.

Writing on the school website, the second master at Stowe School Crispin Robinson said: “She arrived at Stowe at Easter 2016 and immediately invigorated the History of Art team.

“With her energy, enthusiasm and sense of fun, let alone the endless supply of cakes, pies and buns, she thrilled her students and encouraged her colleagues.

“She attended everything in school life – talks, concerts, plays, lectures, opera, cricket matches - all in support of the life of the school.

“Liz was much loved by her tutees and pupils about whom she cared deeply and she was notably present early on results day to help with advice and contacts at universities.

“The HPQ course in the junior school could not have run without her but for Liz, more importantly, were the times she could follow her other passions test cricket and listening to classical music.

“The Stowe community will miss her positive view of life, her deep faith and her warm empathy with all.”

Stowe School say they plan to celebrate Mrs Chubb’s life with a Chapel service at the start of the new term.

Before joining Stowe, Mrs Chubb spent 16 years at Aylesbury High School were she was Head of Sixth Form.

High School headteacher Alan Rosen said: “Tributes have been coming in from present and former students, staff and parents, talking about an ‘exceptional classroom teacher’ who inspired students, especially in Geography and History of Art lessons, and a ‘hugely supportive’ Head of Sixth Form who was dedicated to helping students successfully make the leap to university or employment.

“Liz had a great sense of fun, many interests including art, Italian, cooking and cricket, and was definitely the person you would want on your quiz team as her general knowledge was amazing.

“We are very upset to have lost Liz as a friend and colleague but grateful for all she did at AHS over such a long time.”