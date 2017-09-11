Top comedienne performs at Winslow school

Comedienne Suzi Ruffell did a stand-up gig at the Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow in front of an audience of students, parents and visitors on Thursday September 7.

The sell-out show took place as part of the new sixth form’s introductory week and proved a great success.

A message on the school’s Facebook page said: “What an amazing night of comedy tonight from Suzi Ruffell ably supported by George Lewis.

“Hopefully this will be the first of many comedy nights at Sir Thomas Fremantle School and maybe Winslow can become a new venue for up and coming talent.

“Thank you to all who supported the event, hope you enjoyed it.”