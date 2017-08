Comedienne Suzi Ruffell is visiting the new sixth form at Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow next month.

Suzi, who has just finished a successful month at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, is doing a comedy gig at the sixth form’s first social evening on Thursday September 7.

Sir Thomas Fremantle School 6th Form enrolment.

Headteacher Darren Lyon said Suzi’s visit was a massive coup for the school.