University launches £150m fundraising campaign

The University of Buckingham is launching a £150 million fundraising campaign to transform its campus and is welcoming contributions from the general public

Funds will be used to help the University grow in scale over the next ten years, with new developments bringing new jobs to the area and helping with an ever-increasing demand on existing facilities.

Developments such as a new medical school, on the former Hartridge’s site, which will include state-of-the-art accommodation and lecture facilities for medical students and will replace the existing Medical School in Chandos Road, which is outgrowing the site due to a high recruitment of students.

Funds will also be spent on a major new project headed by former England cricketer and New Statesman columnist, Ed Smith, who is leading the development of a new institute for sports leadership.

The Institute of Sports Humanities (ISH) will be a new initiative, hoping to create a relationship between sport and academia, by taking an interdisciplinary approach integrating knowledge from two or more fields of study.

Alistair Lomax, director of development at the university, said: “There are terrific people who come here and often they travel great distances to enjoy everything Buckingham has to offer. We will be introducing new and innovative courses that are not available anywhere else, and aim to secure Buckingham’s reputation as one of the great university towns.”

“Scholarship and bursary provision has been greatly enhanced thanks to a number of local people, and the university would hugely welcome further donations from residents in the area.”

The university hopes to divest some of the raised cash to help with the Vinson Building

The three-storey learning centre will have a 160-seat lecture theatre, a double height study centre, informal learning spaces, a student café and a new university bookshop. Members of the public will be welcome to come to events at the new centre, intended to provide a focal point to the campus.

It is already being funded by Lord Vinson and the Buckinghamshire and Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership.