University of Buckingham forecasts its busiest ever clearing

The University of Buckingham is forecasting its busiest ever period of clearing will take place this month.

Up to 100 places are set to be available to students across a range of courses from Thursday August 17 - A-Level results day.

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon said: “We are very excited about clearing.

“There’s been a huge amount of interest in two-year degrees since it was announced that any provider can look into setting them up.

“We have more students than ever coming from Buckingham and the surrounding area.

“More and more local people want to save money and save time so that they get onto the jobs ladder as quickly as possible by doing their degree in two years.”

The University of Buckingham has run two-year degree courses since its formation back in the 1970s and journalism student Kezia Fentiman said she really benefited from this type of course.

Kezia said: “Two year degrees have so much potential, I’ve never felt so independent and intellectually stimulated and it really is a fast-track way of becoming mature and employable.”

The university say they anticipate particular interest in a new course added to their roster for the 2017/18 academic year - business administration.

The university is holding an open day for anyone interested in finding out more about the courses they can offer.

It takes place on Saturday August 19 from 9.45am.

There will be a mini fair running throughout the day, campus tours running at 9.45am and 12.15pm.

There will be a talk about fees and finance at either 10.45am and 1.20pm and a chance to learn about the student experience at Buckingham from 1pm.

Lunch will be available from 12noon and vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon is doing a talk at 10.20am.

All timings are subject to confirmation.

If you are interested in attending the open day or finding out more about clearing e-mail info@buckingham.ac.uk.